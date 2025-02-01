Texans interviewing offensive coordinator candidate from NFC powerhouse

The Houston Texans have yet to name a new offensive coordinator following their decision to move on from Bobby Slowik.

After two mixed seasons under Slowik, the Texans plan to go in a different direction and cast a wide net. They're considering in-house options including current quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and outside options like former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

Houston continues the search into February, with another name joining the mix. According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans will interview Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

If that name sounds familiar to Houston fans, it would be because Stenavich was on the Texans' practice squad for three seasons. An undrafted offensive lineman from Michigan, Stenavich was also on the Carolina Panthers (2006), Green Bay Packers (2006-2007), and Dallas Cowboys (2008) practice squads before heading to Houston (2008-2010).

He also spent one season in NFL Europe, playing for the Amsterdam Admirals in 2007. That was the final year for the former developmental league.

Stenavich returned to his alma mater in 2011 as an intern. He eventually moved to Northern Arizona and San Jose State before the 49ers gave him a shot in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach.

In 2019, the Packers hired him as their offensive line coach and he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022. In Green Bay, head coach Matt LaFleur calls the plays, which means this would be a step up for the 41-year-old if selected.

Who have the Texans considered for the position?

Full list of candidates who have interviewed with Texans: