Texans Week 12 inactive list: Houston has no surprises against Titans
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans take on the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Week 12. They enter the weekend with a record of 7-4 and will host the 2-8 Titans.
This is the fourth AFC South contest for Houston, and they've won the first three. They have yet to take on Tennessee, with their final meeting coming in the Week 18 finale.
Houston is heavily favored in this one, and as long as they don't hurt themselves, they should be able to take care of business.
READ MORE: Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Titans today?
That's especially true when looking at the injury report. Let's check that out before seeing which players will be inactive on Sunday.
Houston Texans Injury Report
According to their official website, Houston has two players out and one listed as questionable.
OUT:
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Foot
Blake Fisher, OT, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE:
Denico Autry, DT, Knee/Oblique
Tennessee Titans Injury Report
The Titans are dealing with more injuries, with four players out.
OUT:
Tyjae Spears, RB, Concussion
Leroy Watson IV, OT, Back
Jack Gibbens, LB, Ankle
L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Quad
QUESTIONABLE:
Roger McCreary, CB, Knee
Justin Hardee, CB, Groin
With that being said, let's see which players will be inactive for both teams in Week 12.
Texans inactive list
- Foley Fatukasi, DT
- Jamal Hill, LB
- Jerry Hughes, DE
- Jeff Okudah, CB
- Steven Sims, WR
- Blake Fisher, OT
Titans inactive list
- Tyjae Spears, RB,
- Leroy Watson IV, OT
- Jack Gibbens, LB
- L'Jarius Sneed, CB
- David Martin-Robinson, TE
- Gabe Jeudy-Lally, CB