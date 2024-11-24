Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Titans today?
By Randy Gurzi
Fans might have been getting used to seeing the Houston Texans in the spotlight. Since Halloween, they've been playing under the bright lights as they were featured on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, Sunday Night Football in Week 10, and Monday Night Football in Week 11.
In Week 12, they're headed back to mid-day Sunday. The Texans (7-4) host the Tennesse Titans (2-8) in their fourth AFC South matchup of the year. They've secured two wins over the Indianapolis Colts, and one over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
They can extend their lead and tighten their grip on the division with a win, and they're favored to come out on top. With that said, let's check out who will be announcing this one, and who is going to be in charge of keeping order on the field.
Announcers for Texans vs. Titans
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Tom McCarthy
- Color Commentators: Ross Tucker
- Sideline Reporter: Jay Feely
This is the first time in a while the Texans won't have one of the top announce teams. There aren't too many other enticing games during this window, but the Titans haven't been a great draw, which doesn't help.
Referees for Texans vs. Titans
Head Referee: Brad Rogers
The head ref for the AFC South showdown will be Brad Rogers. He's been in the NFL since 2017 and was promoted to head referee in 2019.
Here's a look at his full crew:
Umpire: Bryan Neale
Down Judge: Kent Payne
Line Judge: Kevin Codey
Field Judge: Joe Blubaugh
Side Judge: Anthony Jeffries
Back Judge: Greg Yette
The resposinbities for each position can be found on the NFL Operations website.
Time & Channel for Texans vs. Titans
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
- Channel: CBS