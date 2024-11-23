3 bold predictions Week 12: Texans defense dominates against Titans
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans have dominated the AFC South. They enter Week 12 with a 3-0 record against their rivals. They're 7-4 overall, with the Indianapolis Colts at 5-6. With two wins over the Colts, they need to fall apart to lose the lead.
This week, they host the Tennesee Titans for the first of two matchups between the two teams. Tennessee is already looking ahead to 2025, with a record of 2-8.
Houston should be able to win this one, as long as they don't overlook their opponent. That win will be made easier should these three predictions come true.
3. Texans record four picks
Kamari Lassiter will be back after missing the Week 11 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. He suffered a concussion in Week 10 but recorded two picks before having to leave the game. Look for him, and the rest of the secondary, to take advantage of the Titans' struggles. They picked off Jared Goff five times, and now, they get four more on Levis.
2. C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins connect for 2 long TDs
While Levis struggles to find his rhythm, C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins hit theirs. This is the definition of a bold prediction since the Titans are solid against the pass. They're first overall in yardage but that's also somewhat misleading. Teams run often against them as they enter Week 12 with the fifth-lowest number of passes attempted against their defense.
Houston will get Joe Mixon going on the ground, opening up the play-action. Look for that to help Stroud hit Collins for two long touchdowns.
1. Will Anderson, Jr. gets three sacks
Will Anderson, Jr. is back.
The 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year missed the past two games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 9 against the New York Jets. The three weeks before his injury were special for Anderson, with five sacks.
He's already topped his total from 2023 and picks up where he left off. This final bold prediction has Anderson hitting triple digits for the season after taking down Will Levis three times.