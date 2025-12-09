Texans sign a former Rams running back to cover the loss of Nick Chubb

The Houston Texans won an incredible battle against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. This victory was special for two reasons. First, with the win at Arrowhead, the Battle Red are on the verge of making the playoffs. Second, last year, their season ended in that very stadium during the Divisional Round.

Just as it has all season, the defense stepped up to contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offensive weapons when the Texans' offense couldn’t score. Despite any residual relief or excitement from Sunday’s victory, the Texans woke up with a problem on their roster.

Nick Chubb suffered an injury against the Chiefs that appears to be more serious than fans had hoped, and for that reason, the Texans signed a new running back to replace Chubb until he returns.

The Houston Texans signed Cody Schrader from the Jacksonville Jaguars

In an unexpected move, the Texans decided to add depth to their RB room to counter the absence of Nick Chubb. Cody Schrader was on the Jaguars for two months before being waived before Week 14.

We have claimed Cody Schrader via waivers and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/dtW48IjO2R — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 8, 2025

Prior to joining the Jags, Schrader was part of the Los Angeles Rams running back room. The 26-year-old player is going through his second year in the league, but he hasn’t seemed to settle in.

In his two years with the Rams, he played two games (one in 2024 and another this season), recording one rushing attempt for three yards.

The truth behind this signing is to cover any possible downside from losing Chubb. With rookie Woody Marks serving as the primary rushing option, the former Rams player joins an already experienced depth chart alongside Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks.

However, with the former Cleveland Browns running back sidelined, Schrader could see his first real playing time in the NFL. Because let’s be honest: outside of Marks and Chubb, the rest of the running backs haven’t had meaningful playing time, and they still haven’t shown what they’re made of with the Texans.

That comes with both a good side and a bad side.

The good side is that some players will now have to triple their snaps and finally get real game action.

The downside is that DeMeco Ryans may either end up with a decent backup running back or with someone who is far from producing anywhere near what Marks and Chubb bring to the table, which ultimately becomes a downside for the Battle Red.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that the intention of this roster move is to prevent any gap in the RB room that could turn into a disadvantage for this final run of the season.