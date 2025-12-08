Updated AFC playoff picture shows Texans suddenly in strong shape after Week 14 win

The Houston Texans started the 2025 season on an incredibly rocky note but have found their footing at the perfect time. The latest example of this was them recording their fifth straight win, this time against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs to move to 8-5 on the year.

The win puts the Texans in the playoff picture, something that hasn't been the case much this season. Here's what the AFC playoffs would look like if the season ended right now:

Denver Broncos (11-2, 1st in AFC West) New England Patriots (11-2, 1st in AFC West) Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4, 1st in AFC South) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6, 1st in AFC North) Buffalo Bills (9-4, 2nd in AFC East) Los Angeles Chargers (8-4, 2nd in AFC West) Houston Texans (8-5, 2nd in AFC South) Indianapolis Colts (8-5, 3rd in AFC South) Baltimore Ravens (6-7, 2nd in AFC North) Kansas City Chiefs (6-7, 3rd in AFC West) Miami Dolphins (6-7, 3rd in AFC East) Cincinnati Bengals (4-9, 3rd in AFC North) New York Jets (3-10, 4th in AFC East) - Eliminated Cleveland Browns (3-10, 4th in AFC North) - Eliminated Las Vegas Raiders (2-11, 4th in AFC West) - Eliminated Tennessee Titans (2-11, 4th in AFC South) - Eliminated

Texans officially in playoff picture after Week 14 win vs. Chiefs

The win, while not bumping Houston into the AFC South lead, gives the Texans an 87% chance per NextGen Stats to make the postseason whether that be as a wild card team or as a division leader. The Texans pass the Colts in the playoff standings due to last week's win, meaning Houston would get to travel to New England in the wild card round if the season ended now.

To make matters even sweeter, by winning this game, Houston essentially ended any hopes of the Chiefs reaching the postseason. The NFL has not seen the a playoff without the Chiefs since 2014 and the Texans officially put the nail in the coffin on their 2025 season and playoff hopes. Past Texans teams might have crumbled when the Chiefs clawed their way back in it but not this squad.

Hopefully, the Texans can overtake the Jaguars in the AFC South race and get to host a playoff game but if not, this defense should have them ready to battle with whoever in the postseason.