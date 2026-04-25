Texans make head-scratching selection of Michigan TE Marlin Klein with 59th pick

With the 59th-overall selection in the second round, the Houston Texans opted to draft Michigan tight end Marlin Klein.

It's a bit of an odd selection, as Klein wasn't on anyone's radar as a top option at the position heading into the draft. The fact that players like Baylor's Michael Trigg, Ohio State's Max Klare and Georgia's Oscar Delp were still on the board at the time makes the decision look even weirder.

NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein provided this analysis on Klein,

"German-born prospect with average athleticism in space but above-average grit at the point. Klein’s tape shouldn’t be viewed as a finished product considering his relative lack of game experience in the sport. He needs to block with inside hands but displays a sturdy core and strong hands to do his job in-line. He builds speed with long strides and will catch what is provided. More muscle mass is needed, but Klein has a chance to become a Day 3 pick as a backup “Y” tight end."

The additional reality that Zierlein looked at Klein as a 'Day 3' developmental pick is all the more concerning for those wanting a more immediate option for the position room in 2026.

Additional analysis on Klein to come soon.