After the initial feeling of curiosity and slight skepticism subsided over the selection of Michigan tight end Marlin Klein, the reality of the moment finally began to set in. With Klein being drafted using such a premium pick (59th-overall), there's a very real chance that multiple veteran tight ends on the Houston Texans' roster could be in danger of losing their jobs by the time the regular season finally begins.

This wouldn't include incumbent starter Dalton Schultz, as he's currently their best option on the team and in possession of a brand new one-year contract extension. Brevin Jordan probably wouldn't be facing much trouble either, as general manager Nick Caserio and co. seems to be much more in favor of giving the former Miami fifth-rounder one last opportunity to salvage his Texans' tenure after his last two campaigns ended with catastrophic injuries.

That would leave third-year player Cade Stover and newcomer Foster Moreau as being the most likely candidates of roster upheaval in the event the Texans decide that any one of them aren't cutting it like the team may need.

Cade Stover and/or Foster Moreau may be in danger of losing their jobs in 2026

Beginning with Stover, the former Ohio State product has yet to play a full season's worth of games since his debut in 2024. He played his most games in 2024 with 15, but then saw a six-game slide to nine in 2025 due to a broken foot suffered early in the season.

As a secondary option to Schultz (due to the previous aforementioned injuries to Jordan), Stover has only managed a total of 209 yards and one touchdown across his two professional years. Even though his appeal is more due to his physicality and blocking ability, the lack of any true consistency as a receiving option does limit his effectiveness in Houston's offense.

Then we have Moreau, who was acquired in free agency from the New Orleans Saints. His strength is also in the run-blocking department, while also having seven years worth of NFL experience. Like Stover, Moreau leaves a lot to be desired in the offensive production category.

In his seven seasons, Moreau has never had a season where he eclipsed 500 receiving yards, nor has he caught above 35 passes in any year played. What does work in has favor however is the fact that he has at least two seasons of five or more touchdown receptions under his belt.

Veteran tenure notwithstanding, Stover and Moreau don't produce consistently enough to be real threats to keep Klein at the bottom of the depth chart in the long-term.

To be fair, Klein doesn't really come with many accolades himself, as he's totaled only 364 receiving yards and one touchdown in four years at Michigan. While he did win a championship with the Wolverines in 2023, he did so with only one reception for eight yards on the season.

However, the fact still remains, Klein was drafted with a top-60 pick, which equates to a projection of him being a major part of the team's future. Regardless of his lack of collegiate achievements, Klein has done enough for Caserio and co. to feel comfortable enough to give him a real shot and allow him the space to develop along the way. Unfortunately, it most likely may come at the expense of Stover and/or Moreau.