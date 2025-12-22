Dalton Schultz stays under the radar despite setting single-season Texans record

If you were creating a list of the most impactful and important players on the Houston Texans roster, you'd likely end up reciting a lot of names before you finally got to tight end Dalton Schultz. Yet on Sunday afternoon in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, it was Schultz who entered the Texans record book for a season-long accomplishment that highlights just how important and impactful he is.

On the opening drive of the game, CJ Stroud connected with Schultz for a 10 yard completion, Schultz's first of the game and 71st of the season. With that catch, Schultz set the Houston Texans single season record for most receptions by a tight end, surpassing the total of 70 which was set by two-time Pro Bowler Owen Daniels during the 2008 season.

An eight-year pro out of Stanford, Schultz started his career with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Texans as a free agent in the spring of 2023, just a little over a month before Houston selected quarterback CJ Stroud with the 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. Since then, Schultz has materialized into one of Stroud's preferred and most trusted targets.

"His route running ability, I think he’s one of the best in the league at," Stroud said of Schultz after the veteran went for 8 receptions, 78 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. "I’m just super proud of him. Glad he's a brother of mine, someone I consider a great friend. Me and him have a chemistry, that, we could be looking at each other a certain way, and we just know what we're going to do, and make a play. So, it's cool to see. I hope I play with him for a very very long time.”

This on-field ESP has played a role in Schultz having his most prolific season as a member of the Texans. For the year, Schultz has caught 75 passes for 685 yards and 3 touchdowns, one of which came in the 4th quarter against the Raiders which gave Houston a 9-point lead. While those numbers aren't quite that of prime Tony Gonzalez, the Texans' veteran tight end has been one of the most productive players at his position this season.

Among all tight ends, Schultz ranks 4th in receptions and 7th in yards, and his catch percentage of 76.5% is the 6th-highest among the 32 players with at least 65 receptions this season.