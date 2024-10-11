Texans RB Joe Mixon puts NFL on blast as he fights to return from injury
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans got good news when Joe Mixon was able to return to practice. They're not sure if he will suit up in Week 6 as they take on the New England Patriots but he's still one step closer to getting back on the field.
Mixon, who was added this offseason in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, signed a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Houston. He then ran for 159 yards in his Week 1 debut against the Indianapolis Colts. His second game wasn't as memorable as Mixon suffered an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for the past three weeks.
His injury occured when Chicago Bears linebcker T.J. Edwards took him down with a hip-drop tackle. The move is a penalty in the NFL but Mixon believes the league isn't taking it serious enough. He also didn't hold back when giving his assessement on the fine for the tackle.
"You got guys out here protecting themselves from hits and they are getting fined $45,000 and $50,000," Mixon said via Dave Ettinger of Athlon Sports. "And for an illegal hip drop tackle they're getting fined $16,000 when it's supposed to be an emphasis, it's supposed to be taken out of the game. So obviously the priorities ain't right with what's going on. It is frustrating to see, but it is what it is. If we're going to talk about playing the game the right way, we got to have integrity for the game when it comes to it."
Houston is 4-1 and in first place in the AFC. However, they just had to place wide receiver Nico Collins on the IR due to a hamstring injury. Their offense needs a boost and getting Mixon back would surely provide that.