Texans change of tone on Joe Mixon injury is concerning
By Randy Gurzi
In an attempt to bolster their ground game, the Houston Texans traded for Joe Mixon this offseason. They also gave the former Cincinnati Bengals running back a three-year extension worth $27 million.
They're sitting at 4-1 but have yet to boast the rushing attack they hoped for when making this move. That's because they haven't had Mixon for most of the season as he's appeared in just two games due to an ankle injury.
Heading into Week 6, it appears they will continue to be without Mixon, especially after DeMeco Ryans changed the message regarding Mixon. While he recently referred to him as "day-to-day," Ryans recently said Mixon is now "week-to-week" and he's not sure when they will see him suit up.
“We don’t know as of right now,” Ryans said via Cole Thompson of Texans Wire. “I can’t give you that answer but we will see how Joe improves over the week. He has definitely been improving week to week, he’s been doing a great job attacking his rehab so we will see where he is as the week goes on.”
Mixon had 30 rushing attempts for 159 yards and a touchdown in their Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. That had the team excited about his prospects for the season but then he was injured after just nine carries in Week 2.
In all, he has 39 attempts for 184 yards and a touchdown as well as six catches for 44 yards.
In his absence, the Texans have turned to the duo of Dare Ogubbowale and Cam Akers. Ogubbowale has just 40 yards on 19 attempts but has been a weapon as a receiver. He enters Week 6 with 155 yards and a touchdown (which was a game-winer in Week 4) on 15 receptios. Akers has been a more traditional back with 148 yards and a touchdown on 38 attempts.