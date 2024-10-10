4 bold predictions Week 6: Texans get breakout game from offseason additions
By Randy Gurzi
With a win over the Bills behind them, the 4-1 Houston Texans turn their attention to Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Week 6.
New England isn't the powerhouse they once were, coming into this one with a record of 1-4. They hope to find a spark with Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He replaces Jacoby Brissett, a journeyman on his second stint with the Pats. Houston looks to extend their lead in the AFC South but got some bad news as Nico Collins had to be sent to the IR with a hamstring injury.
Despite Collins' absence, the Texans will be favored in this one. And they should be able to easily secure win No. 5 if these four bold predictions come true.
4. Stefon Diggs tops 100 yards, scores twice
Head coach DeMeco Ryans accurately said Houston can't replace Collins with just one player but instead needs everyone in the receiving corps to step up. Tank Dell is going to be the one to stretch the field but the real difference-maker needs to be Stefon Diggs.
Added in a trade with Buffalo this offseason, Diggs has 31 receptions for 315 yards with two touchdowns. He's been solid but has yet to post a 100-yard game with Houston. That unfortunate streak has been going on since Week 7 of the 2023 campaign. After posting five games with more than 100 yards in the first six weeks, Diggs slowed down quite a bit.
This weekend is the perfect time for him to explode. Facing the 25th-ranked pass defense, look for Diggs to hit the triple-digit mark for the first time in nearly a year. On top of that, this prediction has him scoring twice as he proves he can do the heavy-lifting with Collins sidelined.
3. Danielle Hunter has a game to remember
A teammate of Diggs' from his days with the Minnesota Vikings, Danielle Hunter also joined Houston this offseason. Following an eight-year stint with Minnesota, Hunter signed a two-year deal worth $49 million. Adding him opposite Will Anderson gave them one of the more fearsome pass-rushing duos in the NFL. He quickly impressed in the preseason and had fans salivating over the possibilities.
Through the first five games, Hunter has been a problem for opposing teams. He has just 1.5 sacks but has been in the backfield consistently with 11 pressures. This bold prediction has him taking advantage of the rookie with a three-sack performance. In his career, Hunter has 89 sacks, with 16.5 coming in 2023. This game could be the one he reminds everyone how dominant he can be.
2. C.J. Stroud tops 300 yards for the third time in a row, has 3 TDs
There aren't many quarterbacks playing better than C.J. Stroud right now. The second-year signal-caller has completed 68.9 percent of his attempts for 1,385 yards with seven touchdowns and three picks. He's also coming into this game on the heels back-to-back 300 yard games.
In this prediction, he carves up the New England secondary, which has had its share of struggles in 2024. Stroud should keep his streak going by tossing for more than 300 yards for the third time in a row and has three touchdown passes as well.
1. Drake Maye gets picked twice, throws for under 200 yards
The predicted pressure from Danielle Hunter will give Drake Maye fits — as will the presence of Will Anderson across from him. After taking a couple of sacks, the rookie will try and get the ball out quicker. There are times this works, especially when the offense has a lot of playmakers at receiver who can get quick separation.
New England doesn't have an elite group of pass catchers, which plays into the hands of the Texans. That's why this final bold prediction has the rookie throwing for fewer than 200 yards with two picks.