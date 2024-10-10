3 dream targets for the Texans to aim for at the NFL trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
The Houston Texans are in great shape currently sitting at 4-1, but as the NFL trade deadline steadily approaches, don't count them out as a team who could make a move.
Ran Carthon has been as aggressive as anybody around the league since taking over in Houston, and he has the Texans in position to not only take the AFC South but make a postseason run.
Injuries have recently impacted the team's immediate future, though, and that'll be our focus with this topic. As the trade deadline nears, where could the Texans turn to try and find some depth, and at a low cost?
Here are a few deals Houston should look at making.
The Texans would benefit from a Khalil Herbert trade
We're not quite sure what the future holds for running back Joe Mixon. At one point, he had returned to practice after a hip injury against these very same Chicago Bears. Yet, he hasn't returned to game action.
The Texans have Dameon Pierce returning soon, but he's been underwhelming in any recent appearances. Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale have been serviceable, but if they want someone who is better through contact, look no further than Khalil Herbert.
The fourth-year pro has fallen out of the offensive rotation for Chicago and he's on his last year, so he'd come cheap. Herbert averages a healthy 4.8 yards per tote for his career and gives the Texans experienced pass catching versatility as well.
Houston could also add Jerome Ford at the deadline
If not Herbert, there are other options at the running back position. The Cleveland Browns are a complete mess and could be headed for a full-on rebuild. Don't ask me what they're going to do with Deshaun Watson. Not even Dr. Phil could help in that situation.
But, the Browns will be sellers in all likelihood. Jerome Ford has one more year left on his deal, but Nick Chubb is returning from injury soon and D'Onta Foreman has also given them some valuable snaps. If the opportunity arose to add running back depth at this price, the Texans shouldn't blink.
The Texans should bring back DeAndre Hopkins
Finally, if we're truly talking about dream trade targets, we've got to stretch this a little bit right? With the latest Nico Collins injury update landing him on injured reserve, the Texans are now short the NFL's leading receiver.
Although Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell are fully capable of picking up the slack, why not add some more insurance?
Better question: why not reunite with an old friend?
DeAndre Hopkins gave so much of himself to the Texans organization before they were a true contender. At this point, he deserves a shot at a Super Bowl, and the Texans should give it to him.
I would have to imagine a trade back to Houston would rejuvenate Hopkins a bit and, when Collins ultimately returns, it would be one gigantic party in the receiver room.