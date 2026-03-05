Per Over the Cap, the Houston Texans currently sit roughly $8 million over the salary cap with only four days left until the NFL’s “legal tampering period” begins. That’s a problem, considering the team is in need of several improvements throughout the team and they’re currently in the hole to start the free agency process.

Fortunately, Houston has at least two key contract restructurings they can utilize before then to create ample flexibility to be real challengers for notable names in the open market.

Those deals belong to All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and impact safety/nickel corner Jalen Pitre.

Texans restructuring Stingley Jr. and Pitre’s contracts infuses team with spending power

In March of 2025, the Texans and Stingley Jr. agreed to terms on a record-breaking three-year, $90 million contract extension that made him the highest paid defensive back in the NFL at the time (still owns the record for most guaranteed money for a cornerback ever at $89 million).

One calendar year later, the team will reportedly be approaching the former LSU Tiger about restructuring his deal to help create the cap space necessary for the team to improve heading into free agency. KPRC2 Texans Insider Aaron Wilson explained the specifics of a Stingley contract alteration in an in-depth report published yesterday.

“Stingley Jr., after earning the highest-paid cornerback deal in NFL history in terms of new-money average per year, is due a $21.595 million base salary. The Texans are expected to convert the majority of that number into a signing bonus to prorate the salary cap impact and lower his salary-cap figure of $27.095 million for the 2026 NFL fiscal year.”

With that hefty change in place, the Texans could already find themselves in the black by at least $5-$7 million (modest mark) with even more room to be made with further re-allocation of resources.

Spotrac, via its X account , articulated the point even further by saying,

“A full salary conversion for CB Derek Stingley Jr. will open up over $16M of cap space for the Texans, making them (temporarily) compliant for 2026.”

Next up would be Pitre, who signed a three-year, $39 million extension in April of 2025 ($30 million guaranteed, became the highest paid nickel defender at the time). A restructuring of his deal would further enhance Houston’s ability to improve the team through free agency. Wilson explained that “He (Pitre) is due a $9 million base salary and has a $11.911 million salary-cap figure.”

With new money in hand, the Texans will be armed to splurge in free agency

With their new influx of cap space in hand, the Texans will be in prime position to target several needed assets in free agency, while also looking to retain some of their in-house options.

Players like defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, linebacker E.J. Speed, Pro-Bowl tackle Trent Brown and All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend are all names that the Texans are reportedly interested in bringing back in 2026.

On the free agent side of things, general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans have both made it clear that upgrading the offensive line is a priority for the franchise. Houston has been linked to names like center Cade Mays, All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller and tackle Braden Smith as options to improve their interior.

It all starts with freeing up the necessary cash to make these much needed moves, and Caserio and co. seemed much inclined to make that happen.