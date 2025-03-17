Texans reset the CB market with massive Derek Stingley Jr. extension

Derek Stingley Jr. has developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and the Houston Texans have acknowledged this in his new extension.

Houston and Stingley came to an agreement on a new contract that will pay him $90 million over three seasons. Nearly all of the contract is guaranteed with Adam Schefter reporting that Stingley will receive $89 million of that contract in guaranteed money.

With an average of $30 million annually, Stingley has become the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

Texans agree to terms with CB Derek Stingley Jr. on three-year, $90M deal, making him the highest-paid DB in the NFL. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/TsLXmv6wy7 — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2025

Earlier this offseason, Stingley said he wanted to get a deal done as soon as possible. He also expressed his desire to stay in Houston for his entire career. While this deal won’t make that happen, it keeps him around as he enters the prime of his career.

It also completely resets the cornerback market.

Just one week ago, the Carolina Panthers agreed to an extension with Jaycee Horn, paying their No. 1 cornerback $100 million over four years. At the time, his average of $25 million per season was the most for any defensive back in league history.

Stingley was the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU. In three years, he’s recorded 136 tackles, broken up 36 passes, and recorded 11 interceptions.

He’s entering his fourth season in the league and while the Texans could have waited another year, they understood the price tag would only increase. That’s why they got this done early, which is a win for both sides.

