Nick Caserio has surprising free agent names to consider for Texans offensive line

General manager Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans are currently facing arguably the most pivotal offseason in franchise history . After more offensive line issues had a hand in ending their Super Bowl aspirations in 2025, the team is searching for ways to improve the unit while players like quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. are still on their rookie deals.

With NFL free agency less than three weeks away, Caserio and his personnel department have their work cut out for them in identifying the right talent who can best help Houston in 2026 and beyond.

Other teams have already begun making their own roster decisions, which helps the Texans bring into focus who’s available for hire in the open market.

Texans are flush with range of free agent options for the offensive line

A variety of notable names have started popping up across the league for the Texans to consider for offensive line help. While fans and media can speculate and mock transactions that they’d find most exciting, the reality is Caserio and co. have layers of considerations to sort through in order to find the best short and long term for the club.

Here are three free agents that could be up for evaluation, with focus on their backgrounds, financial implications, team fit and likelihood of acquisition.

(Note: all contract projections provided by Spotrac )

Great talent, but might cost way too much

A player that fits the position(s) of need for the Texans (guard, center) but may end up out of their price range.

David Edwards (guard, Buffalo Bills): projected cost - $19.9 million APY

Landing with the Bills in 2023, the former fifth-rounder out of Wisconsin played his way into a two-year, $6 million extension to become a starter and help protect star quarterback Josh Allen.

Alex Brasky of SI.com expressed about Edwards’ impact,

"The seven-year pro has missed just one regular-season game since joining the Bills in 2023. This past season, he appeared in all 17 regular-season contests, recording a pass blocking efficiency rating of 97.2%, per Pro Football Focus.”

The fact that Edwards is reportedly considered a franchise tag option (roughly $27 million) is plenty of evidence to prove his importance on anyone’s offensive line.

Unfortunately, it’s very likely that Caserio and the front office will pony up the kind of dollars it would take to outbid the other teams who would also be in the hunt for Edwards’ services.

More in range, would be worth the investment

A player that fits the position(s) of need for the Texans (guard, center), and is within a comfortable enough price range for the Texans to take a shot.

Braden Smith (tackle, Indianapolis Colts): projected cost - $13.5 million APY

Smith has been a constant for the Colts since his draft selection back in 2018. He’s started 105 games in his eight seasons with the Colts, and he’s been instrumental in establishing one of the most punishing rushing attacks in the NFL over the last five seasons.

Houston could look into strengthening their line, while also weakening Indy’s, with the acquisition of Smith.

Matt Bowen of ESPN had this to say about Smith’s potential fit with the Texans in free agency,

"Elevating the offensive line in front of quarterback C.J. Stroud must be a priority for the Texans, and Smith would be an upgrade over free agent right tackle Trent Brown. Durability has been a concern for Smith, who just wrapped up his eighth season with the Colts, but he's a drive blocker in the run game who can match power off the edges in pass pro."

With a projected value of roughly $13.5 million (per Spotrac), Houston may have to pay a little more than what they prefer to secure his presence at the right tackle position. Also, a move for Smith would require incumbent tackle Tytus Howard to make the full-time switch to guard in order to facilitate the transaction.

However, with the kind of immediate fortification that can happen at multiple spots with Smith’s arrival, it would essentially be Houston getting two starters for the price of one.

Intriguing option that may surprise some

An under the radar player that could prove valuable if given the chance in Houston.

Zion Johnson (guard, Los Angeles Chargers): projected cost - $11.2 million APY

Before the season began, 2025 was seen by many as potentially the final season for Johnson with the Chargers, considering his previous three-years were seen as “disappointing”. It led to the declining of his fifth-year rookie option and even the thought of him moving to center to help improve his play.

That’s when, according to Jason Reed of Bolt Beat, Johnson took more ownership of his career arc and became a quality starter for Los Angeles.

“Johnson took control of his own narrative. The former Boston College guard has put together the best season of his young career to this point. While he is by no means a Pro Bowl-caliber guard, he's certainly been a productive, above-average player .”

Reed even mentioned that, while declining the option was the right move at the time, not having Johnson under contract for one more season could end up being a decision the franchise comes to regret.

That’s where Caserio can swoop in and take advantage of a reclamation project that’s already in progress. Then, a price tag of $11.2 million would be well within the range that Houston can comfortably pay without taking resources away from other positions of need (i.e. running back).