Texans predicted to double-dip on the OL with first two picks in NFL Draft

With the issues the Houston Texans had protecting C.J. Stroud in 2024, it's no surprise that offensive tackle has been the favorite prediction in mock drafts.

That remains the case in a seven-round mock from Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe, although he didn't stop with an offensive lineman in Round 1. Instead, Rolfe went back-to-back offensive linemen to kick things off for the Texans.

First, it was with Josh Simmons, who has been a very popular pick for Houston. Like many others, Rolfe believes Simmons can take his time recovering from a knee injury while Cam Robinson holds down the job this season.

Pick 25: Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Simmons is one of the best pass protectors in the nation but might be on the board at No. 25 due to the concerns with his knee. Houston has the luxury of a starter for this season, allowing them to make this move and give Simmons the time he needs to get healthy.

"Josh Simmons is a very talented player, but he is coming off a serious knee injury. Robinson can provide Simmons time to make sure he is back to 100% health. Before the injury, Simmons was potentially a top-10 selection, meaning the Texans are getting tremendous upside at a nice price." — Rolfe, PFN

Pick 58: Marcus Mbow, Purdue

In Round 2, PFN has the Texans bringing in Purdue's Marcus Mbow.

"The positive for Mbow in Houston is their long-term need for starters at all five positions. They addressed a tackle spot in Round 1, but there is still a need at tackle, guard, and center either in 2025 or further down the line. Mbow likely settles at center or guard, where he should be a fantastic asset and a central part of the Texans’ interior over the next 4+ years." — Rolfe, PFN

The only issue here is how much Mbow's stock has risen lately. Some see him sneaking into the first round, so it's hard to envision him on the board at pick No. 58. If he does last until then, it would be a steal for the Texans.

For good measure, Rolfe adds another offensive lineman in Round 7. This time, it was pick No. 236, where he took Georgia guard Xavier Truss.

Houston's O-line was a mess in 2024 and this mock throws a lot of darts in an effort to fix the problem for good.

