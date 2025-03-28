Early and late-round prospects the Texans could land to fix LT position

The Houston Texans know their biggest weakness from 2024 was the entire offensive line. That need got worse when they traded Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, but they felt a complete overhaul was needed.

Houston has made several moves this offseason to change the line, with the starting five appearing to be Cam Robinson (LT), Tytus Howard (LG), Jarret Patterson (C), Ed Ingram (RG), and Blake Fisher (RT). They also have Juice Scruggs and Laken Tomlinson in the mix as well, which could shake up the interior of the line.

Despite these moves, left tackle remains a major concern. That's why most draft pundits are linking the Texans to nearly every possible left tackle prospect. The good thing is they can find an answer in Round 1, or wait until later thanks to their offseason moves.

On that note, PFF's Jordan Plocher picks one player whom they could land on Day 1, as well as a backup option on Day 3. His Day 1 target is Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas, and he identified Sacramento State's Jackson Slater as a late-round option.

"The addition of Cam Robinson shouldn't stop the Texans from getting younger at left tackle. Banks posted an 89.9 pass-blocking grade in 2024 and has the versatility to begin his NFL career at guard if needed. For a later-round option, Jackson Slater is a small-school guard who could help keep C.J. Stroud upright—he didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit across 379 pass-blocking snaps in 2024." — Plocher, PFF

Houston signed Robinson to a one-year deal, meaning the former Jacksonville Jaguars' blindside protector is a stopgap solution. Plocher's idea of taking Banks would give them someone who can push Robinson as early as this year.

Slater, however, would be a developmental player who could sit behind Robinson for the entire season. He's not as sure of a selection as Banks, but could allow them to fill other needs while still bringing in a promising pass protector.

