More offensive line help predicted for Houston Texans in recent mock draft

The Houston Texans had the talent to compete with anyone in 2025 but their offensive line let them down. That's why they went out and overhauled the unit this offseason — and are expected to continue to make changes in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

It's fun to envision Matthew Golden or Emeka Egbuka in this offense but most mock drafts are set on replacing Laremy Tunsil full time. Knowing Cam Robinson was signed as a stop-gap, that's led to several outlets targeting a left tackle in their mock drafts.

That was the case again with Tyler Brooke from The 33rd Team. Brooke predicted the entire first round and has Houston selecting Ohio State's Josh Simmons.

"Replacing Laremy Tunsil with Cam Robinson doesn't feel like a sustainable solution, but it makes drafting Josh Simmons a lot more logical." — Brooke, The 33rd Team

One of the top prospects on the offensive line, Simmons' talent suggests he should go higher than No. 25 but he's recovering from a torn ACL which might give some teams pause.

Brooke went on to say the Texans don't have to push Simmons into the starting lineup thanks to the addition of Robinson, which is why they have no issue making the move. That could help the OSU product ensure he's 100 percent recovered before stepping onto the field in 2025.

"The Texans can be patient with Simmons as he rehabs from a torn ACL before replacing Robinson as the team's long-term left tackle, or even have the rookie play elsewhere on the offensive line until they're ready to make that switch. Either way, C.J. Stroud desperately needs offensive line help." — Brooke, The 33rd Team

Simmons started his career as a right tackle, blocking for C.J. Stroud with the Buckeyes. He moved to the left side in 2023 and showed tremendous growth. By 2024, he was one of the premier pass protectors in the nation, but saw his season end prematurely due to the knee injury.

It wouldn't be a flashy selection but with so many other holes already filled on the roster, it might be the smartest one.

