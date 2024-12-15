Texans offensive superstar injured during Week 15 game vs. Dolphins
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans are hosting the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 and took a 10-3 lead early midway through the second quarter when Nico Collins hauled in a touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud.
As good as that play was, not everything has been great for the Houston offense. In fact, they were dealt a devastating blow when Joe Mixon went down to the turf in pain in the first half.
Mixon, who was hurt on a hip drop tackle early in the season, again seemed to be a victim of the illegal hit. Unfortunately, this one was missed by the refs.
The good news for the Texans is that Mixon didn't have to head to the medical tent. He did limp off the field but was able to walk off on his own power.
He didn't return during that drive, however, but stayed on the bench. Dare Ogunbowale replaced him at running back and was in the game as the Texans scored the first touchdown.
Houston can lock up playoff spot this weekend
The Texans can secure a playoff spot this weekend if they can defeat Miami. They'll need the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the Denver Broncos for that to happen.
If Denver wins, Houston can still punch their ticket with just two more wins during the final four games of the year. That would give them their second consecutive AFC South title.