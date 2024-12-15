Texans add bodyguard for C.J. Stroud in latest NFL Mock Draft
By Randy Gurzi
It's no secret that the Houston Texans need to do a better job protecting C.J. Stroud. The 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has struggled in recent weeks but it's hard to put all of the blame on him with the pressure he's been under.
The interior has been a sore spot throughout the season, with Kenyon Green standing out as a major problem at left guard. That's why it's not surprising to see OL as the primary focal point in just about every 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
That was the case for Colton Edwards of FanSided, who has the Texans going for an offensive lineman — but he's not targeting a guard. Instead, he has them taking offensive tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State.
"Simmons lands on a needy offensive line team with the Houston Texans. Before his injury, Simmons was looking like one of the top tackles in the draft and still is. Simmons has good body control and a high motor to finish." — Edwards, FanSided
Simmons is an intriguing prospect who excels as a pass protector. He's also experienced at both right tackle and left tackle. After starting on the right side during Stroud's final season at OSU, Simmons spent the past two years as the blindside protector for the Buckeyes.
While Houston needs a guard more than a tackle, they already showed they're willing to move players around. It was reported ahead of their Week 15 showdown with Miami that Tytus Howard was moving from right tackle to left guard. Simmons could potentially take Howard's spot and move him to guard. He could also be the heir to Laremy Tunsil. Whatever they decide, adding a talented lineman who gives them options would be a win.
At this point in the draft, it would also be an interesting move for Houston. Simmons is often labeled a top-15 player but he's been sliding down draft boards since a knee injury prematurely ended his senior campaign.
With the Texans dealing with a multitude of injuries over the past couple of seasons, it would be interesting to see if they would pull the trigger on Simmons, or look for help elsewhere. If they did land him — and he proved to be healthy — it would be a huge help for Stroud, who needs all the protection he can get.