Predicting the Houston Texans final four games of the season
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans had to wait until Week 14 for their bye but that could prove to be a blessing. They were able to take a week to rest their banged-up players and attempt to correct their second-half scoring issues before playing their final four games.
With a record of 8-5, they could wrap up the division as early as this Sunday, but they'll need help from the Indianapolis Colts for that to happen. If they want to secure the division without assistance, they still need just two wins.
Let's take a look at those four games and predict how the Texans will close out their 2024 campaign.
Week 15: Dolphins at Texans
This hasn't been the season the Miami Dolphins hoped it would be but the proved in Week 14 that they still have some fight in them. Their overtime win against the New York Jets kept them in the playoff hunt, which means they have a lot to play for in Week 15. Houston does as well, and they get the nod being at home.
Final Score: Texans 31, Dolphins 27
Record: 9-5
Week 16: Texans at Chiefs
The Chiefs continue to be the gold standard in the NFL and this game will be big for the Texans. They're going to want to prove themselves against the Super Bowl champs and a narrow win over Miami the prior week will have them playing with confidence.
Unfortunately, that won't be enough. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, Jr. will cause issues for Patrick Mahomes, but he can't be stopped forever. On the other side of the ball, the stingy run defense for Kansas City will make Houston one-dimensional, which is a recipe for disaster with this line.
Houston keeps this one close but the Chiefs are too much for them.
Final Score: Chiefs 28, Texans 26
Record: 9-6
Week 17: Ravens at Texans
Baltimore was also off in Week 14 and will look to secure a playoff spot in the final four games. They're still in contention for their division title as well, so they're going to have a lot on the line. This is going to be another measuring stick game for the Texans — and it's not going to be easy. They'll have to face the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and a former divisional rival, Derrick Henry. This proves too much as the Ravens win by less than a touchdown.
Final Score: Ravens 31, Texans 27
Record: 9-7
Week 18: Texans at Titans
Tennessee handed the Texans a loss in Week 12, which was a shock. Even with two defeats in the first three games of this prediction, Houston could still have the division wrapped up by this weekend — they'll only need one loss from Indy. Even with that being the case, the Titans were terrible on Sunday and the Texans will want to get some revenge. That leads to an easy win for the road team and a 10-7 finish.
Final Score: Texans 23, Titans 10
Record: 10-7