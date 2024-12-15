Toro Times
Houston Texans inactive list Week 15 vs. Miami Dolphins

Which players will sit out in Week 15 as the Houston Texans host the Miami Dolphins.

By Randy Gurzi

Houston Texans
Houston Texans / Mike Carlson/GettyImages
Looking for win No. 9 on the season, the Houston Texans host the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

While Houston is trying to secure the AFC South for the second year in a row, Miami is fighting for their playoff lives. Their 6-7 record isn’t what they expected but they can still make a late season run.

Houston got some good news leading up to the game with Christian Harris returning from the IR. They weren’t sure he could suit up on Sunday but found out during the weekend he would play.

With his addition to the active roster, let’s check out which players won’t suit up. But first, here’s a reminder of the injury report.

Houston Texans Injury Report

Here's the full list for the Texans, courtesy of the team's official website.

OUT:
Juice Scruggs, IOL, Foot

QUESTIONABLE:
Nick Broeker, G
Kenyon Green, G
Jamal Hill, LB
Christian Harris, LB

Miami Dolphins Injury Report

Here’s a look at the Dolphins injury report ahead of the game.

OUT:
Dee Eskridge, WR, Knee

DOUBTFUL:
Terron Armstead, OT, Knee

QUESTIONABLE:
Grant DuBose, WR, Shoulder
Kendall Lamm, OT, Back
Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Knee
Cameron Goode, LB, Knee
Blake Ferguson, LS, Non-Football Illness

Houston Texans inactive list

  • Juice Scruggs, IOL
  • Cade Stover, TE
  • Steven Sims, WR
  • Jerry Hughes, DE
  • Kurt Hinish, DT

Miami Dolphins inactive list

  • Terron Armstead, OT
  • Kendall Lamm, OT
  • Jeff Wilson, RB
  • D’Wayne Eskridge, WR
  • Jack Stoll, TE
  • Neil Farrell, DT

