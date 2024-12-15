Houston Texans inactive list Week 15 vs. Miami Dolphins
By Randy Gurzi
Looking for win No. 9 on the season, the Houston Texans host the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.
While Houston is trying to secure the AFC South for the second year in a row, Miami is fighting for their playoff lives. Their 6-7 record isn’t what they expected but they can still make a late season run.
READ MORE: Recent struggles for Texans QB C.J. Stroud has former draft bust closing the gap
Houston got some good news leading up to the game with Christian Harris returning from the IR. They weren’t sure he could suit up on Sunday but found out during the weekend he would play.
With his addition to the active roster, let’s check out which players won’t suit up. But first, here’s a reminder of the injury report.
Houston Texans Injury Report
Here's the full list for the Texans, courtesy of the team's official website.
OUT:
Juice Scruggs, IOL, Foot
QUESTIONABLE:
Nick Broeker, G
Kenyon Green, G
Jamal Hill, LB
Christian Harris, LB
Miami Dolphins Injury Report
Here’s a look at the Dolphins injury report ahead of the game.
OUT:
Dee Eskridge, WR, Knee
DOUBTFUL:
Terron Armstead, OT, Knee
QUESTIONABLE:
Grant DuBose, WR, Shoulder
Kendall Lamm, OT, Back
Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Knee
Cameron Goode, LB, Knee
Blake Ferguson, LS, Non-Football Illness
Houston Texans inactive list
- Juice Scruggs, IOL
- Cade Stover, TE
- Steven Sims, WR
- Jerry Hughes, DE
- Kurt Hinish, DT
Miami Dolphins inactive list
- Terron Armstead, OT
- Kendall Lamm, OT
- Jeff Wilson, RB
- D’Wayne Eskridge, WR
- Jack Stoll, TE
- Neil Farrell, DT