Texans morning huddle: Stefon Diggs unlikely to return to Houston

The Houston Texans will be focusing on free agency on Monday—as will the rest of the league—but they already got off to a hot start.

Houston traded for Christian Kirk, securing a No. 2 wideout to start alongside Nico Collins. That seems to be a sign that they won't bring back Stefon Diggs.

A look at the chances of the veteran returning kick things off in today's morning huddle.

Houston Texans news

Stefon Diggs Rumors: Texans Will Only Sign WR to 'Team-Friendly' Contract After Injury — Doric Sam, Bleacher Report

"If Diggs doesn't return to the Texans, it will be interesting to see the type of offers he gets from other teams in free agency coming off such a devastating injury."

Stephon Diggs is open to returning to Houston, but it doesn't seem as though they're willing to hand out much to him in free agency. Diggs wasn't bad during the 2024 season but wasn't as much of a difference-maker as they hoped for. Throw in the fact that he's rehabbing a torn ACL and this feels like the right move.

2025 NFL free agency, trade grades: Geno Smith, Christian Kirk — Seth Walder, ESPN+

"Kirk played mostly in the slot in Jacksonville, but that's just fine working alongside Nico Collins... It might seem odd to give praise to Houston, as it dealt a pick for a player who was about to be cut. But given the number of teams that need or at least could use a wide receiver, and how much cap space NFL teams have, in a couple of weeks I think we might look back at Kirk's contract as bit of a bargain that the Texans were smart to scoop up."

Walder gave the move an A-, which is rather strong. It makes sense considering how little they gave up. Kirk is coming off an injury-plagued season but when healthy, he's proven he can top 1,000 yards receiving.

3 Texans on Chopping Block Next After Shaq Mason Release — Jovan Alford, House of Houston

"With Mason sent packing, Green could be the next one to follow as the Texans could look to revamp their offensive line this offseason."

The least surprising name on this list has to be Kenyon Green. While releasing Shaq Mason freed up more cap space, Green was more of a concern last year. At this point, it would be a surprise to see him on the roster in 2025.

Danielle Hunter contract could take another interesting turn after Myles Garrett news — Toro Times

It was reported earlier this offseason that Danielle Hunter wanted a new contract. If the Texans are willing to work something out, they're going to have to pay a lot more money following the contract signed by Myles Garrett.