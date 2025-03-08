Christian Kirk sends strong message to Houston Texans fans

The Houston Texans made a savvy move just ahead of the start of free agency when they sent a late-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for wide receiver Christian Kirk. The Jags were set to release the veteran in a cap-saving move but the Texans knew he would have plenty of suitors on the open market.

Instead of trying to outbid opposing teams, general manager Nick Caserio decided to bring him in on his current salary.

READ MORE: Pro Bowl guard named 'perfect match' for Houston Texans in free agency

Kirk appreciated the vote of confidence from his new team and made sure to send fans a promise that this would be the best season of his career. Kirk issued a statement thanking Jacksonville for the three years he spent with them before turning his attention to his new home.

Christian Kirk on Instagram 🫡 pic.twitter.com/39rq6Ccodl — Nash Henry (@NashJagsNats22) March 8, 2025

“My preparation for the upcoming season is already underway, and the only way from here is up. I’ll be back stronger than ever, and I’m excited for this next chapter with the Texans. I promise it’ll be my best one yet.” — Kirk said on Instagram

Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Texas A&M product has 404 receptions for 5,176 yards with 29 touchdowns in seven seasons. His best campaign was in 2022 when he first signed with the Jaguars. That year, Kirk topped 1,000 yards for the only time in his career, going for 1,108 with eight touchdowns on 84 receptions.

In Houston, he's set to be the No. 2 wide receiver next to Nico Collins. Even if the Texans add another wideout in the draft (which is expected), Kirk will get more than his share of targets, especially with Tank Dell potentially gone for the 2025 season.

More Texans news and analysis