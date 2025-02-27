Texans morning huddle: Savvy linebacker on the radar

The Houston Texans are already kicking the tires on several potential draft picks at the 2025 NFL Combine.

While it was just defensive linemen and linebackers who spoke with the public on Wednesday, there were already several names linked to the Texans. One of those was Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser.

Not known for being overly athletic, Kiser is a savvy veteran who is expected to have a successful NFL career. A look at this and more can be found in today's morning huddle.

Houston Texans news

Potential starting LB Jack Kiser meets with Texans at NFL Combine — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

"If the Texans were to target a linebacker, look for someone on early Day 3 to be in play. One name to watch is Notre Dame star Jack Kiser, who confirmed during Wednesday's media session at the NFL Combine that he met with Houston earlier this week."

Jack Kiser would be an instant hit on special teams but has the tools to be a starter down the line. He won't wow anyone at the Combine but he's someone who always finds the ball. That's not something you can coach.

Texans Linked to High-Risk, High-Reward Prospect in NFL Draft — Jared Koch, Houston Texans on SI

"One of those players to keep on the radar could be Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who landed with Houston inThe Athletic's latest NFL mock –– a strong lineman prospect who presents some risk amid a season-ending injury but could still be a complementary fit for the Texans."

Josh Simmons could help fill the largest need in Houston — which is on the offensive line. It would be tough to see them pull the trigger, however, given their bad luck with injuries as of late.

Texans Standout Reportedly Wants Big Raise After 2024 Season — Cam Yolbulan, House of Houston

"One massive decision on that end of the field, however, will be about a player who is still under contract. Danielle Hunter, who signed a two-year, $49 million deal with Houston in the 2024 offseason, is reportedly seeking a contract extension that will pay him over $30 million per year, according to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline."

Danielle Hunter was a stud in 2024 and now wants to make more money. It's hard to blame him and while the Texans can lean on Will Anderson Jr., the dual-threat these two provided was amazing.

More Texans news and analysis