3 game-changing moves Houston Texans must make to maximize Nick Caley’s impact

After the Houston Texans hired Nick Caley as their new offensive coordinator, you can expect some additions coming over from the Los Angeles Rams. Caley had served as their passing game coordinator, and with a huge need on the offensive side of the ball, there could be some pass catchers joining Caley in Houston.

According to Fox Sports, the Texans' offense finished the season ranked 22nd overall. With glaring holes on that side of the ball, expect a good number of their signings and draft picks to have the goal of helping quarterback C.J. Stroud.

With Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods becoming free agents in March, the Texans don’t have much behind Nico Collins and John Metchie III, adding some quality pass catchers needs to be their priority. So, let’s take a look at some moves the Texans need to make after hiring Caley.

Signing Demarcus Robinson

Robinson is coming off of a career year in yards (505) and touchdowns (7) with the Rams, and is due for a nice payday. Spotrac projects Robinson to sign a one-year, $3 million contract, but he should be able to command a little bit more in free agency.

The wide receiver position doesn’t have a lot of quality free agents this off-season, and a few teams could start to pay up for free agents such as Robinson, who’s 30 years old. Robinson started in all 17 games last season and would be a good replacement for Tank Dell while he recovers from his knee injury.

Acquiring Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders

With a new regime incoming in Las Vegas, a few players likely won’t make it through this off-season. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek likely will want to bring in their own players and weed out some players from the previous regime that won’t fit their system.

The Raiders already had trade calls for Meyers last off-season, one being from the San Francisco 49ers, and could receive more this year. Meyers totaled 1,027 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has one more year left on his deal with a cap hit of $14.9 million in 2025, per Spotrac.

Re-sign Robert Woods

Some of Woods’ best years came in Sean McVay’s system with the Rams, and if anyone can get production out of Woods, it's a McVay disciple. Woods totaled 4,626 yards and 23 touchdowns on 367 receptions in five years with the Rams. At worst, Woods doesn’t make it through training camp, but with Spotrac projecting a one-year, $1.3 million contract, this would be a low-risk, high-reward move.

