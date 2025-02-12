Texans morning huddle: Potential WR target ready to leave current team

The Houston Texans are ready to turn the page on a frustrating campaign.

While they won 10 games and made it to the Divisional Round, they know they were capable of more. They boast a championship-caliber defense and entered the season with three stud wideouts. They also had Joe Mixon to lead them on the ground and C.J. Stroud coming off a great rookie season.

Unfortunately, injuries and poor offensive line play held them back. They dropped close games to contending teams such as the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Now, they look to re-tool — and hope for better health in 2025. They could also try and make a major splash, which is suggested in the first story in our morning huddle.

Houston Texans News

Potential Texans WR Target Reveals He’s Happy to Leave Current Team — Chris Schad, House of Houston

"Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is one of the top receivers set to hit the free agent market after playing on the franchise tag last season. The Bengals star told FOX19’s Joe Danneman that he would like to stay in Cincinnati next season but also understands the business side of things and admitted he would be OK if he has to go somewhere else."

Joe Mixon said the Houston Texans would have some fireworks this offseason, which could include going after a wide receiver. Higgins, who signed a one-year deal after being hit with the franchise tag in 2024, isn't unhappy with Cincinnati but sees the writing on the wall. Perhaps he will join Mixon, his former teammate, in Houston.

Way too early ESPN power rankings have Texans just outside top 10 — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

"Everything entering 2025 is built around Stroud. The Texans realized that after regression set in last fall, offensive consistency would be essential to his growth."

Houston knows they need C.J. Stroud to return to the form we saw in 2023. If he does, they could make a lot of noise this coming season. If not, it could be another roller-coaster campaign.

Post-Super Bowl 2025 NFL odds prove Texans are still being overlooked — Toro Times

Houston is tied for the 11th-lowest odds to make the Super Bowl next season. That's not a terrible spot to be in at this point in the year but it proves they're not commanding the respect they would like. The only way to change that is to prove it on the field.

Former Texans offensive coordinator joins forces with familiar face — Toro Times

After being fired by Houston, former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik landed on his feet. He's agreed to join Mike McDaniel's staff with the Miami Dolphins as their passing game coordinator.