Post-Super Bowl 2025 NFL odds prove Texans are still being overlooked

After winning 10 games this season, the Houston Texans advanced to the second round of the AFC Playoffs. However, they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Houston knows they have the talent to contend with the top teams in the NFL, but also realized there were areas they could improve. That's why they moved on from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and offensive line coach Chris Strausser.

READ MORE: Houston Texans are team ‘to keep an eye on’ as Deebo Samuel trade destination

The Texans will turn to Nick Caley as the new offensive coordinator and Cole Popovich has been promoted to offensive line coach. According to oddsmakers, those moves alone aren't enough to get them the credit they deserve.

Houston Texans Super Bowl 60 odds aren't overly impressive

Draft Kings released the odds for Super Bowl 60 after the Eagles victory, which has the champs with the lowest odds at +550. The Chiefs are behind them at +700, althought they're tied with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions.

To find Houston, you'll have to go to the 11th-lowest odds with them tied with the Los Angeles Chargers at +3000.

The Texans being tied with the Chargers is interesting, considering they made it look easy when hosting L.A. in the Wild Card Round. Houston walked away with a 32-12 victory and intercepted Justin Herbert four times — after he had just three all year.

It could also be argued they should be ahead of the San Francisco 49ers who went 6-11. Sure, they were dealing with a lot of injuries, but so were the 10-7 Texans. Even the Rams, rumored to be moving on from key veterans, are ahead of Houston, proving they're being overlooked.

That's not a terrible thing, since it could help them sneak up on the competition.

Here's a full look at the entire odds from Draft Kings.