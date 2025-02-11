Toro Times
Post-Super Bowl 2025 NFL odds prove Texans are still being overlooked

Oddsmakers aren't giving the Texans the love they deserve.

Randy Gurzi
Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

After winning 10 games this season, the Houston Texans advanced to the second round of the AFC Playoffs. However, they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Houston knows they have the talent to contend with the top teams in the NFL, but also realized there were areas they could improve. That's why they moved on from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and offensive line coach Chris Strausser.

The Texans will turn to Nick Caley as the new offensive coordinator and Cole Popovich has been promoted to offensive line coach. According to oddsmakers, those moves alone aren't enough to get them the credit they deserve.

Houston Texans Super Bowl 60 odds aren't overly impressive

Draft Kings released the odds for Super Bowl 60 after the Eagles victory, which has the champs with the lowest odds at +550. The Chiefs are behind them at +700, althought they're tied with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions.

To find Houston, you'll have to go to the 11th-lowest odds with them tied with the Los Angeles Chargers at +3000.

The Texans being tied with the Chargers is interesting, considering they made it look easy when hosting L.A. in the Wild Card Round. Houston walked away with a 32-12 victory and intercepted Justin Herbert four times — after he had just three all year.

It could also be argued they should be ahead of the San Francisco 49ers who went 6-11. Sure, they were dealing with a lot of injuries, but so were the 10-7 Texans. Even the Rams, rumored to be moving on from key veterans, are ahead of Houston, proving they're being overlooked.

That's not a terrible thing, since it could help them sneak up on the competition.

Here's a full look at the entire odds from Draft Kings.

Team

Super Bowl 60 Odds

Philadelphia Eagles

+550

Kansas City Chiefs

+700

Buffalo Bills

+700

Baltimore Ravens

+700

Detroit Lions

+900

San Francisco 49ers

+1500

Green Bay Packers

+1800

Washington Commanders

+1800

Cincinnati Bengals

+1800

Los Angeles Rams

+2800

Los Angeles Chargers

+3000

Houston Texans

+3000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+3500

Denver Broncos

+3500

Minnesota Vikings

+4000

Chicago Bears

+4000

Seattle Seahawks

+6500

Pittsburgh Steelers

+6500

Dallas Cowboys

+6500

Miami Dolphins

+6500

Atlanta Falcons

+6500

Arizona Cardinals

+7000

New England Patriots

+8000

Jacksonville Jaguars

+10000

Las Vegas Raiders

+11000

Indianapolis Colts

+11000

Carolina Panthers

+13000

New York Jets

+13000

New Orleans Saints

+15000

New York Giants

+15000

Tennessee Titans

+20000

Cleveland Browns

+20000

