Former Texans offensive coordinator joins forces with familiar face

When DeMeco Ryans was named head coach of the Houston Texans in 2023, he brought Bobby Slowik with him to fill the offensive coordinator role.

Slowik and Ryans knew one another well after spending time together with the San Francisco 49ers and that led to the offensive coordinator being given full control of the offense. That proved to be a succesful move in their first season together but the offense sputtered in 2024.

READ MORE: Post-Super Bowl 2025 NFL odds prove Texans are still being overlooked

This led to Slowik being let go and the Texans turned to Nick Caley, who worked under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams. As for Slowik, he landed on his feet by securing a job with the Miami Dolphins.

According to Tom Pelissero, he's going to be the passing game coordinator in South Beach.

Former #Texans OC Bobby Slowik is joining the #Dolphins as senior passing game coordinator, per sources.



Still only 37, Slowik was a hot head coaching candidate last year after Houston’s instant success. Now, a reunion with former #49ers coworker Mike McDaniel in Miami. pic.twitter.com/7OvOgWuJvy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2025

Bobby Slowik relies on his San Francisco ties for new job

The Dolphins are led by head coach Mike McDaniel, another coach who has ties to the 49ers.

McDaniel was the run game coordinator under Kyle Shanahan for four seasons before moving to offensive coordinator in 2021. He left in 2022 to take the head coaching job in Miami and has gone 28-23.

He and Slowik worked together the entire time McDaniel was in San Francisco with Slowik serving as an offensive assistant from 2019 through 2020. He was an offensive pass game specialist under McDaniel in 2021 before moving into a pass game coordinator role in 2022 when McDaniel left.

However, their ties go further back than this. The two spent time on the Washington staff from 2011 through 2013. They were both part of a loaded coaching staff from 2011 through 2013, that included Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, McDaniel, and Slowik. All worked for legendary head coach Mike Shanahan.

More Texand news and analysis