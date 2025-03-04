Texans morning huddle: Is Alex Cappa the answer for Houston’s O-line puzzle?

The NFL Combine is behind us, so it’s time to look to free agency. For the Houston Texans, that’s going to mean looking at nearly every available offensive lineman.

That includes Alex Cappa, who was recently released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

READ MORE: Top guard in NFL Combine would love joining the Texans

A look at his potential fit in Houston and more can be found in today’s morning huddle.

Houston Texans news

Should Texans target recently released OL Alex Cappa in free agency? — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

”During his tenure in Cincinnati, Cappa started all 50 games at right guard. In 2023, he ranked 60th out of 62 players in pass block win rate as a guard, according to ESPN's stats and information. Last season, Cappa ranked last among 64 qualifying players in the same statistic.”

Recently released by the Cincinnati Bengals, Cappa has a recognizable name but his play wasn’t up to par recently. As Thompson states in his piece, the Texans could wind up getting bargain deal because of this. The only concern would be that bargain hunting might not fix their biggest hole.

Houston Texans Draft: Top Tight End Incoming? — Nick Schwager, Battle Red Blog

”Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is regarded as one of, if not the best tight end prospect in this upcoming draft, and the Texans had a meeting with him during the NFL Combine.”

Dalton Schultz had a down year in 2024, which makes tight end an underrated need. That said, it’s hard to see them making Loveland their top pick if a wide receiver or offensive lineman is available.

Texans Almost Certainly Losing Veteran Starter After AFC Rival's Contract News — Chris Schad, House of Houston

”Higgins’ tag may have unintended consequences when it comes to the Texans’ ability to keep one of their top playmakers.”

Schad sees the Bengals’ decision to tag Higgins impacting the Texans. They’ve been optimistic they could retain Stefon Diggs but he could be in much more demand with Higgins off the board.

Post-NFL Combine 3-round mock draft: Houston Texans bring in star wideout — Toro Times

This post-NFL Combine mock draft kicks off with Matthew Golden from Texas. One of the top wideouts in the nation, Golden increased his stock with an impressive 40-yard dash. Bringing him in would be exactly what this offense needs to take the next step.

Houston Texans linked to top center in 2025 NFL free agency — Toro Times

Another option — albeit a far more expensive one than Cappa — is Drew Dalman. The pending free agent had a great season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 and would be a huge upgrade in the middle of the line for Houston.