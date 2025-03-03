Post-NFL Combine 3-round mock draft: Houston Texans bring in star wideout

The 2025 NFL Combine is in the books, which means we all know a little more about the incoming class of rookies. During the week in Indianapolis, the Houston Texans got to know many of those prospects better through formal and informal meetings.

There's still a lot of time between now and the actual NFL Draft and free agency will surely change plans, but we can see where the team's focus was during those meetings.

READ MORE: Top guard in NFL Combine would love joining the Texans

That said, here's a post-Combine mock draft where the Texans kick things off with some offensive firepower.

Round 1, Pick 25: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

No wideout did more for their draft stock this weekend than Matthew Golden. The former Houston Cougar turned heads this past season with Texas but was still seen as a borderline first-round talent.

That changed when he exploded in the 40-yard dash. Golden had the fastest time, recording a 4.29. A lingering ankle injury held him out of the rest of the drills but that was enough to ensure he goes in Round 1. Here, it's the Texans who bring him in as they give C.J. Stroud the WR2 he lacked throughout most of the 2024 season.

Round 2, Pick 58: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

After getting Stroud a new wide receiver, Houston gets him a security guard with their second pick. Donovan Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound guard who started three years at Ohio State, was arguably the smoothest guard during drills this weekend and should be ready to start on day one.

Round 3, Pick 89: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

We go back to Texas for the final pick in this 3-round mock. Here, Houston adds Alfred Collins, a 6-foot-6 and 332-pound nose tackle. The Texans defense is loaded with talent but they need a run-stuffer in the middle of the line. That's exactly what they get with this selection.

More Texans news and analysis