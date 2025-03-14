Texans morning huddle: Houston's offensive line will be different, if nothing else

The Houston Texans are determined to re-tool their offensive line. They released starting right guard Shaq Mason and traded starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil and left guard Kenyon Green.

That's shifted things on the line with Tytus Howard potentially moving to left tackle while Blake Fisher will move into the starting role. That means they could wind up with three or four new starters — and no one in the same position they were in Week 1 of 2024.

Following the issues they had protecting C.J. Stroud, the drastic measures make sense. The problem is that not all their additions have been met with praise. So while we can say the line will be different, we don't know if it will be better.

"There will likely be more moves made when all is said and done, but the initial wave of signings is an unknown signal that DeMeco Ryans and Nick Caserio are banking on their scouting and development of talent to change the culture in 2025. The next phase will be shoring up the rest of the roster ahead of April's draft in Green Bay."

PFF gave the Texans a C- for their work. They liked the move for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but said they subtracted too much from their already struggling offensive line.

Trading away Laremy Tunsil wasn't popular and the ensuing moves aren't making the grade either. Mike Luciano isn't a fan of their move for Ed Ingram, who didn't set the world on fire with the Minnesota Vikings. Luciano was also sour on the Laken Tomlinson signing, which isn't encouraging after the issues the team had in protection a year ago.

Houston made several moves to kick off 2025 NFL free agency, which has their depth chart looking vatly different.

"The Texans have agreed to terms with Casey Toohill on a one-year contract according to his agency, Wasserman Group. The 28-year-old spent last season with the Bills where he registered 20 total tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense over 14 games."

Toohill is a depth piece who hasn't broken out during his career. He won't have an easy path to the lineup either with Derek Barnett returning and Darrell Taylor signing in free agency.

