Texans make puzzling offensive line signing right after Laremy Tunsil trade

The Houston Texans are completely remaking their offensive line, as Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and former first-round pick Kenyon Green have both been traded in the last 24 hours. Houston's first move to replace those two was to bring in a veteran coming off a disappointing season.

Despite the fact that CJ Stroud was sacked way more than DeMeco Ryans would have liked last year, Houston has shown interest in veteran guard Laken Tomlinson. Despite a poor showing in 2023, the Texans are investing in him with the thought he could turn it around in their scheme.

The Texans agreed to a one-year, $4.25 million contract with Tomlinson, who spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks following an ill-fated tenure with the New York Jets. Houston's offensive line will look much different as they try to defend their AFC South title.

Tomlinson, who just turned 33 years old, is a durable veteran who hasn't missed a start since 2017. With multiple young draft picks likely to come to town after the Tunsil trade, Tomlinson could serve as a veteran mentor who becomes a trusted leader in the locker room.

Familiarity may have won out, as Ryans knew Tomlinson dating back to both of their days in San Francisco. After making a Pro Bowl with the 49ers, Tomlinson signed a three-year deal with the Jets. He was released after just two years, as he allowed seven sacks and a league-worst 51 pressures.

While his 62.1 PFF grade with Seattle was better than what he put on display in New York, Tomlinson did allow 38 pressures and six sacks. There is enough data here to confirm that over the last two seasons, Tomlinson may be the worst starting guard in the NFL when it comes to pass blocking.

In a year where Stroud needs to take the leap from good to great, giving him a suspect offensive line seems doomed to failure. Tomlinson will need to turn back the clock for Houston to get the most out of him, especially when the line around him is crumbling.