Texans morning huddle: Houston legend dishes on Stefon Diggs future

The first Sunday without football is behind us, which makes it feel like the offseason. The Houston Texans have already been at work, making changes to their coaching staff following a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign.

Next, they'll turn their attention to the roster. The NFL Draft will get a lot of publicity since the Scouting Combine kicks off at the end of February. However, free agency will come first and the Texans need to decide on Stefon Diggs.

He's set for free agency after playing just eight games. Our first story in today's huddle concerns Diggs as Andre Johnson gives his take on the wideout's future.

Houston Texans news

Texans Legend Shares Surprise Stefon Diggs Info Amid Split Speculation — Jovan Alford, House of Houston

“You always want to see a great player come back,” Johnson said (via Chancellor Johnson). “I think he loves the city and loves the organization from the feedback I’ve gotten from him.”

Diggs only played eight games in 2024 before suffering a torn ACL. He sounded like someone who wanted to return when discussing his future following the season and Andre Johnson seems to get the same impression. The only question is whether or not the two sides wil agree on a contract that works for everyone involved.

Two Texans players make Bill Belichick's 2024 All-Belichick Team — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

"The three-time AP Coach of the Year is still regarded as being one of the best talent evaluators in league history. He knows a great player when he sees one, which is exactly what Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and defensive end Danielle Hunter are after a breakout 2024 season."

Bill Belichick has forgotten more about football than most of us will learn in a lifetime. That's why his opinion matters — and why Texans fans should be happy to see he named Danielle Hunter and Derek Stingley, Jr. to his 'All-Belichick' Team.

6 late-round offensive linemen Houston Texans should scout at NFL Combine — Toro Times

Houston has to add help on the offensive line and they would be wise to select more than one player in the NFL Draft. The upcoming Scouting Combine will be their first chance to look at many of these prospects.

Former NFL All Pro explains how Texans can replicate Eagles' Super Bowl-winning formula — Toro Times

Leigh Oleszczak discusses Luke Kuechly's analysis of the Texans. The former All-Pro linebacker is a fan of this roster and believes they can make a run.