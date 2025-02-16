Anonymous Texans player unloads on former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

Bobby Slowik had quite the fall from grace in 2024. Following a fantastic season during his first year with the Houston Texans, Slowik was seen as a potential head coaching candidate.

Then he hit a wall in his sophomore campaign.

Houston's offense stalled and they couldn't figure out how to protect C.J. Stroud. In the end, the only thing head coach DeMeco Ryans could do was fire his friend and find a new offensive guru.

That happened as Slowik was let go, eventually landing with Mike McDaniel in Miami. Nick Caley, who was introduced to the media in his first Houston press conference earlier this week, will replace him.

Ryans said it was tough to move on from Slowik before praising Caley and speaking about the future. It was later revealed that he had no choice since it appears Slowik lost the faith of his players.

According to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, Ryans spoke to players to gauge their opinion of the play-caller. One anonymous player laid into Slowik, bashing his lack of an identity.

"I don't think we had a true identity of what the f--- we wanted to do." — Anonymous player via Bien-Aime, ESPN.

A team source also questioned Slowik, citing a lack of adjustments as a reason for their issues.

"We simply weren't good enough offensively," a team source told ESPN. "We had all season to make adjustments and improvements, and it never happened."

Confidence is key in any sport and it's safe to say Houston's offense lost their under Slowik. Now, we just have to wait to see if they can get it back under Caley.

