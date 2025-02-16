6 late-round offensive linemen Houston Texans should scout at NFL Combine

The Houston Texans have their coaching staff figured out as they're turning to Nick Caley as the new offensive coordinator.

He will be tasked with getting C.J. Stroud back on track but the first step in making that a reality will be shoring up their blocking game. New offensive line coach Cole Popovich will have his hands full following the struggles in 2024 — but he should also have more talent to work with.

Houston should be willing to dip their toes into free agency and might need to take an offensive lineman early in the NFL Draft. They shouldn't settle for just one addition, however, which is why they need to keep an eye on these six late-round prospects during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Seth McLuaghlin, C/G, Ohio State

Houston might not be desperate for a center but Seth McLaughlin is someone to keep an eye on, especially since he's more than just a center. Heading into the 2024 season, Daniel Harms of The Draft Network praised his ability to make the right reads while pointing out his ability to play guard.

"Seth McLaughlin is an intelligent, athletic center with guard flexibility who consistently makes the right read, has his head on a swivel looking for work, and plays with the finishing demeanor sought in an offensive lineman." — Harms, The Draft Network

He proved to be a solid starter at Ohio State following four seasons at Alabama. Still, he's an underrated player who could be around late in the draft.

Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 345-pounds, Anthony Belton is a massive offensive tackle who wins with power and hand usage. He needs to work on his foot speed against power rushers but could still find a home as a right tackle — or possibly move inside.

Joshua Gray, G, Oregon State

There aren't many players in this year's combine with as much experience as Joshua Gray. He set an Oregon State record with 916 snaps in 2024 while also setting their all-time record with 56 starts.

READ MORE: 3 free agent cornerbacks the Houston Texans should target in 2025

Gray offers position flexibility as the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder played his entire career at tackle until moving to guard in 2024. He excelled there, especially in the run game, something the Texans need to improve.

Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon, OT, Florida

At 6-foot-7 and 322 pounds, Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon offers plenty of size and has played right and left tackle. He showed steady progress throughout his career, finishing with his best campaign in 2024.

Crenshaw-Dixon was consistent against the run and pass and surrendered just one sack during his final year with the Gators.

Connor Colby, G, Iowa

A quick and agile blocker, Connor Colby proved to be an elite run-blocker for Iowa. He opened countless lanes for Kaleb Johnson but needs work on pass protection. Coming from a run-heavy offense, he might just need more snaps in the pass game to develop.

Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

The theme here continues with Jack Nelson serving as another prospect with position flexibility. He spent much of his career at right guard but moved to tackle in 2024. He's another lineman who excels in the run game and could be there late in the draft.

Wisconsin has produced some elite offensive linemen, so taking a flier on a Badger is never a bad move.