Texans morning huddle: Houston adds another assistant to their coaching staff

The big hire for the Houston Texans this offseason was Nick Caley, who takes over as the offensive coordinator. That wasn’t the only move though.

Houston also promoted Cole Popovich to replace offensive line coach Chris Strausser. After making those moves on their offensive staff, Houston added to the defensive side on Wednesday.

Houston is brining Frank Okam on board, adding him as a defensive line assistant. That story and more can be found in today’s morning huddle.

Houston Texans news

Texans add another defensive line coach to 2025 staff — Texans Wire, Cole Thompson

”A former fifth-round pick by the Texans in 2008 out of Texas, [Frank] Okam, 39, has long-standing connections to head defensive line coach Rod Wright and DeMeco Ryans. Wright was his teammate with the Longhorns from 2004-06, while Ryans, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, was his Houston from 2008-10.”

Houston continues to fill their staff and once again sticks with someone they’re comfortable with. Before heading to Houston, Okam worked as an assistant with the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.

5 Texans Who Won't Return in 2025 With Season Officially Over — House of Houston, Chris Schad

”The injury leaves Diggs’ future uncertain. While he was still on pace to flirt with a 1,000-yard season, teams will be wary of a player north of 30 coming off a major injury. The Texans will also likely move on from Diggs due to their cap situation and needs elsewhere.”

Schad doesn’t see Diggs coming back in 2025 and he’s not alone. Several mock drafts have Houston targeting a replacement and they’ve been linked to available veterans such as Cooper Kupp. Sadly, the Diggs era might be short-lived.

Houston Texans predicted to steal All-Pro guard from in-state rival — Toro Times

Houston needs help on the offensive line and they could look to their Texas rival for the answer. Nine-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin is entering free agency after 11 years with Dallas. He’s contemplating retirement but if he stays in the league, the Texans would be wise to give him a call.

NFL analyst predicts another decline for Texans, C.J. Stroud in 2025 — Toro Times

Connor Orr of SI.com dove into the offseason and had a bold take for all 32 teams. For Houston, he sees C.J. Stroud continuing to struggle. In his opinion, Stroud was let off the hook while all the blame was placed on Bobby Slowik’s shoulders.