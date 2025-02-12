Houston Texans predicted to steal All-Pro guard from in-state rival

The biggest weakness for the Houston Texans in 2024 was their offensive line.

This was on full display during their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In that defeat, quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked eight times.

Looking ahead to 2025, Houston has to get this issue fixed if they hope to take their next step.

READ MORE: NFL analyst predicts another decline for Texans, C.J. Stroud in 2025

As the offseason moves along, it’s fun to look at potential additions who will add firepower — especially on offense. While dreaming of Tee Higgins as a replacement for Stefon Diggs sounds exciting, landing a starting-caliber guard is far more important.

That’s why Benjamin Solak of ESPN is looking at Zack Martin, who is set for free agency. Solak says there’s a chance Martin could retire but if not, he would be an option for Houston.

“If Dallas’ Zack Martin doesn’t retire, he’s a great candidate to fill a guard spot in Houston.”

Martin was chosen at No. 16 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Cowboys were being linked to Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel but went with the offensive lineman from Notre Dame.

This proved to be the right move with Martin spending the past 11 years as a fixture on the Dallas O-line.

Martin is considered one of the best in the game, evidenced by his none All-Pro nods and nine Pro Bowl trips.

Injuries were a factor for Martin in 2024 with the veteran missing seven games. That’s not the norm for him with this being just the second time in his career that Martin has missed significant time.

More Texans news and analysis