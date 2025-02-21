Texans morning huddle: Franchise tag not expected to be used in Houston

When the Houston Texans added Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, they were expecting to open up their offense.

That wasn't the case with Diggs playing in just eight games before suffering a torn ACL. With Nico Collins battling a hamstring injury sustained in Week 5, Houston had just four games — and one drive in their fifth — with Collins and Diggs together.

Heading into the offseason, they have a decision to make with Diggs hitting free agency. He's open to a return and apparently the Texans are as well — just not by using the franchise tag. A look at that situation kicks off today's morning huddle.

Houston Texans news

Texans unlikely to use franchise tag in 2025 — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

"Could the Houston Texans franchise tag All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs ahead of free agency?"

It’s possible, but highly unlikely."

The Texans are open to bringing back Stefon Diggs even though general manager Nick Caserio remained coy when asked about their plans. A short-term contract is the most likely answer while the franchise tag would dedicate too much cap space to a player coming off a serious knee injury.

Texans Could Poach Embattled WR From Division Rival — Matthew Schmidt, Houston Texans on SI

"So, will Houston be able to add any receiver of significance other than just finding one in the NFL Draft? Well, there is one potentially interesting target that could surface: Christian Kirk."

Seen as a potential cut candidate due to his salary — and a change in coaching staff — Christian Kirk would be an interesting addition. He's dealt with injuries the past couple of seasons, which has to be a concern in Houston, but he can be a difference maker when he's on the field.

Houston Texans Draft Prospects: Armand Membou — Battle Red Blog

"With the addition of Membou at guard, Houston could feasibly keep Blake Fisher at right tackle, move Tytus Howard to left guard, and be set for the 2025 season. This combination would give the Texans a fantastic blend of pass protection and run-grading lineman."

Membou has emerged as a viable option in the first round. His position flexibility would give the Texans options and could help them shore up their offensive line in a hurry.

Houston Texans Pro Bowler named surprise trade candidate this offseason — Toro Times

The Texans' offensive line was a mess in 2024 which is why Laremy Tunsil being mentioned as a trade candidate comes off as a surprise. It's not likely Houston explores such a move but they could get a decent return and would free up cap space.