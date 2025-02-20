Texans morning huddle: Nick Caserio has cryptic message regarding Stefon Diggs

The Houston Texans — and the rest of the NFL — learned on Wednesday that they would have more room under the 2025 salary cap.

That instanly led to discussions about pending free agents. With more room under the cap, teams might be more likely to keep players who are set to break the bank.

Houston's No. 1 free agent is Stefon Diggs. The two-time All-Pro spent one year with the Texans but saw that season end prematurely when he tore his ACL. General manager Nick Caserio has a tough decision to make with Diggs and isn't willing to share much.

A look at his thoughts on Diggs kicks off today's morning huddle.

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans GM Sends Cryptic Message About Stefon Diggs Stance — Evan Massey, Texans on SI

"I had a good relationship with (Diggs) and his representation. We enjoyed having Stef in the building, so the door is always open," Caserio said. "We never rule anything out, so we're going to be open-minded... Things will probably pick up over the next few weeks."

Saying the door is open and they will be "open-minded" doesn't sound overly promising. Then again, it could be GM speak as Massey suggets. The final decision on Diggs will come down to how much money he wants — especially following a torn ACL.

Texans Should Pivot to All-Pro WR After Latest Tee Higgins News — Cam Yolbulan, House of Houston

"Therefore, the Texans need to pivot to a different elite receiver. The first name that comes to mind is Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers."

Deebo Samuel has been linked to the Texans for a couple of weeks and makes a lot of sense. The question will come down to the cost to acquire but there's no denying that he would be a game-changer.

Texans help C.J. Stroud by fixing offensive line woes in NFL mock draft roundup — Toro Times

Leigh Oleszczak combs through several mock drafts for the Houston Texans and sees the most common theme is protecting C.J. Stroud. There's also a call for Emeka Egbuka but keeping Stroud standing is priority No. 1 in the minds of most pundits.