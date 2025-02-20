Houston Texans Pro Bowler named surprise trade candidate this offseason

The Houston Texans season came to an end following a defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the NFL Playoffs.

One of the primary reasons they lost was their inability to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was sacked eight times. That led to a couple of coaching changes with Nick Caley taking over as the offensive coordinator and Cole Popovich being promoted to offensive line coach.

Now, they just need to add talent to the offensive line so the new star has all they need to find success. That’s why it’s weird to see Laremy Tunsil named a potential trade piece.

Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team named five surprise trade candidates and that list included Tunsil.

”While Tunsil has been great, earning five Pro Bowl nods and consistently grading as an elite pass-blocker, the 30-year-old needs a new contract soon. As you've noticed with other names on this list, that's the recipe for a trade.” — Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team

Valentino understands Tunsil is a winner in pass protection but he’s approaching 30 and the Texans need cap space. Another reason to consider the move is the price they could demand.

Houston Texans could get a premium pick for Laremy Tunsil

In his piece, Valentino says Houston could wind up with a Round 1 pick from trading Tunsil. Such a move would not only free up space but they could potentially find a replacement with the new draft capital.

General manager Nick Caserio is expected to go for a splash move this offseason as he attempts to push Houston over the top. Perhaps landing another pick in Round 1 would allow him to do that.