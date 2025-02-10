Texans morning huddle: Former Houston DB misses out on unexpected Super Bowl shot

There were several former Houston Texans playing in the Super Bowl and one more was added ahead of the big game.

Steven Nelson played in Houston in 2022 and 2023. He retired from the NFL in June but returned in December and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.

His career began in K.C. as he played for the Chiefs from 2015 through 2018. He was looking for his first title but fell short with the Philadelphia Eagles winning their second Super Bowl.

His elevation kicks off today's morning huddle.

Houston Texans news

Former Texan Gets Elevated to Active Roster Right Before Super Bowl — Richard Louis, House of Houston

"Even though Houston is at home, a former Texan will be playing on Sunday Bowl Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs are elevating CB Steven Nelson to the active roster."

Nelson joined Justin Reid, DeAndre Hopkins, and Charles Omenihu as former Texans who all played for Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. They fell short as Nelson has yet to win a title after leaving Kansas City in 2018 and returning this year.

Texans Underperforming Defender Leaving Would Be Addition By Subtraction This Offseason — Devon Platana, House of Houston

"While seeing a team sign new faces is an effective way to inch closer to championship contention, addition by subtraction is another useful tool GMs can use. That's why the Texans must consider cutting veteran pass rusher Denico Autry this offseason."

Adding Denico Autry seemed like a huge win considering how well he played in 2023. However, he didn't make a major impact in 2024, which could be an issue for him this year.

Texans sign DE Kingsley Jonathan to reserve-future deal — Texans Wire, Cole Thompson

"He’s a former top overall pick in the Canadian Football League draft by the Montreal Alouettes. Jonathan has played for the Chicago Bears where he racked up 10 tackles, including two for losses."

Since entering the league in 2022, Jonathan has played for the Bears and Buffalo Bills. He suited up for just one game in 2024, giving him 20 games over the past three seasons. Making the roster in Houston won't be easy given the depth but he's going to be given the opportunity.

2 Houston Texans who deserve expanded roles, and 2 who do not — Toro Times

Bryce Martino looks ahead to the 2025 season and identifies two Houston Texans who need to see the field more. He also has two that need to have their roles reduced.

Nico Collins has 'bad taste' from Houston Texans playoff loss — Toro Times

After losing in the second round of the NFL Playoffs, Nico Collins says the Texans have a bad taste. He added that they know what they need to do to take their next step.

More Texans news and analysis