2 Houston Texans who deserve expanded roles, and 2 who do not

The Houston Texans had a disappointing season by their standards. Going into the year, they looked like they could compete with some of the best teams in the AFC.

Unfortunately, things didn’t turn out as they wanted. Instead, they finished the season 10-7 and replaced their offensive coordinator, in part due to their lackluster offense.

Now the attention moves towards the 2025 season and where they can improve. There’s a lot they can take away from this season, both good and bad. So, let’s take a look at two players who deserve expanded roles and two players who don’t.

Two Texans who deserve an expanded role

Wide receiver John Metchie III

John Metchie III quieted some of the noise surrounding him last summer, as he broke free in the depth chart amid the plethora of Texans injuries throughout the season.

Metchie totaled 254 yards and one touchdown on 24 receptions and really saw his production increase as the season went on. With Tank Dell injured, along with Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods becoming free agents next month, the Texans have a cheap option in Metchie.

Defensive tackle Denico Autry

It seems like half of the Texans’ defense is headed toward free agency, including two defensive tackles in Foley Fatukasi and Mario Edwards Jr. Autry made two starts in 10 games this season and totaled 13 tackles, three sacks, and six quarterback hits. Autry signed a two-year $20 million deal last season and is due $8.5M base salary in 2025, according to Spotrac.

The Texans can continue their success on the line with both Autry and Tim Settle Jr starting, Houston just needs to use him.

Two Texans who need less time on the field

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green

The Texans went through a handful of different variations of their offensive line this season, and it seemed like there was a new starting five every couple of weeks.

However, their former first-round pick in Green didn’t produce as they hoped he would. According to PFF, Green allowed five sacks and committed seven penalties in nine games started. The offensive line needs to be a focal point of Houston’s off-season, including finding someone to start over Green.

Tight end Dalton Schultz

It may be crazy to say this, but the Texans can’t rely on Dalton Schultz as they hoped to after last season. Houston drafted Cade Stover in the fourth round last spring, and also have Brevin Jordan and Teagan Quitoriano coming back, both of whom have been raved about quite a bit.

Houston has the depth at the position, but whether the unit stays healthy is another question. One thing is for sure — they can’t make Schultz the main tight end in this offense.