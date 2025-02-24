Texans morning huddle: Cut candidate could land in Houston

Another weekend without football is behind us, but the good news is that we don't have to wait much longer for the offseason fun to begin. The Houston Texans will join the rest of the NFL in Indianapolis later this week for the 2025 NFL Combine.

That's the unofficial kickoff for the new league year as teams begin to retool their rosters.

READ MORE: Can the Texans find C.J. Stroud’s next great weapon at the 2025 NFL Combine?

Houston will be on the lookout for rookies who can help them take their next step but they’ve been just as sharp in free agency lately. That's why it's intriguing to see some of the players being linked to them, including a surprise cut candidate from Seattle.

That story begins today's morning huddle.

Houston Texans news

ESPN predicts NFL cuts, 5 players who make sense for Texans — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

"Seahawks Edge Dre’Mont Jones"

"Jones hasn’t been worth the top-tier money Seattle’s planning on paying him, but he could be a nice replacement for Derek Barnett should the No. 3 defensive end cash during free agency."

Everyone else on this list is a wide receiver but Dre'Mont Jones is an interesting name. He could replace Derek Barnett as the third defensive end but is also capable of filling the role occupied by Mario Edwards Jr. If Jones is released, Houston should give his agent a call.

5 Teams that Should Make 2025 NFL Draft Trades — Ian Valention, The 33rd Team

"The 25th overall pick won't fetch a ton in return, but there will be teams like the Browns, Jets, and Bears that have reason to be a little more aggressive with their roster-building strategies. Can the Texans pluck the 39th and 72nd overall picks from Chicago for No. 25? Those are the types of deals that can solve more problems for this coaching staff."

Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team picked five teams that should make a trade on draft day and has Houston dropping out of Round 1. It would be tough to see them skip the first round for the second year in a row and while landing pick No. 72 sounds enticing, the Dallas Cowboys received similar value when going from 24 to 29 during the 2024 NFL Draft. That means Houston should consider this, but only if they get more.

3 offensive linemen Houston should lock in on at the 2025 Combine — Toro Times

Every NFL team will be in Indianapolis this week for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. While there, the Houston Texans should keep an eye on these three offensive linemen.

Houston Texans linked to deep threat WR desperate for consistent QB play — Toro Times

Elijah Moore enters free agency and needs to sign somewhere with a consitent quarterback. The Texans need another wide receiver to play alongside Nico Collins. This pairing could be a match made in heaven for both parties.