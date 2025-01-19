Texans made postseason history in the worst way possible against Chiefs

The 2024 season is officially over for the Houston Texans. For the second year in a row, they were defeated in the Divisional Round, this time falling 23-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a frustrating game for Houston fans with the officials making several questionable calls that favored the home team. It's hard to say that's the only reason they won since the Chiefs did record eight sacks on C.J. Stroud, but it surely helped them.

Taking a step back (and taking a deep breath) will show that the Texans also let a lot of opportunities slip through their fingers. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik called plays that moved the chains but fell short too often when getting into scoring range. Kansas City was able to maximize their long drives, punching it into the end zone twice.

Kai'imi Fairbairn also missed a kick, missed an extra point, and had another field goal blocked. Harrison Butker, on the other hand, was 3-of-3 on his field goals.

Add all that together and it explains how the Texans became the first team in history to lose a postseason game when outgaining their opponent by 100 yards without turning the ball over. Before this game, teams were 49-0 in such scenarios.

The Texans are the first team in NFL postseason history to outgain their opponent by 100 yards, have 0 turnovers, and lose.



Prior to the Texans, teams were 49-0 in such games. Unreal. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NUI6eSEb7g — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 19, 2025

Houston has a lot to build on and should be in the mix going forward. They also have plenty to work on if they want to get past the second round.

In addition to the questionable play-calling by Slowik, they have to figure out how to protect Stroud — who also needs to work on countering the blitz.

Still, the arrow is pointing up for this franchise, even though this loss hurts.