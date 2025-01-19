3 egregious calls against the Texans that helped the Chiefs win

The Houston Texans 2024 season is officially over after a 23-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a tough game where the Texans dominated many of the stats but couldn't catch a break. Starting with a fumble on the opening kickoff that Kansas City recovered and ending with a blocked field goal, this just wasn't their day.

To make matters worse, the officials didn't help any. They've been accused of favoring the Chiefs in the past and this game won't help that narrative. Here are three plays that stand out as egregious calls that helped swing this one in the home team's favor.

Will Anderson Jr. called for roughing the passer

On the Chief's second series of the game, the Texans appeared to have forced a three-and-out when Patrick Mahomes pass fell incomplete on third-and-eight. That wasn't the case, however, as the officials threw a flag on Will Anderson Jr. for roughing the passer.

It was clear on the replay, however, that Mahomes was hardly touched — and it wasn't a hit to the head. Instead of punting, the Chiefs put up three points thanks to a Harrison Butker field goal, which helped Kansas City keep momentum.

Xavier Hutchinson should have had a first-down

Houston overcame this one but it was almost terrible.

Facing a second-and-14, C.J. Stroud hit Xavier Hutchinson over the middle of the field for an apparent first down. The officials marked him short, but replay proved he had the yardage to move the sticks.

A formation penalty on the next play made it third-and-six, which could have been disastrous. In the end, the Texans secured the first down but it was just another unnecessary obstacle they had to face.

Late hit on Patrick Mahomes

This is the one that might have ended the Texans' chances.

Late in the third quarter, Mahomes scrambled around and as soon as Foley Fatukasi and Henry To'oTo'o closed in on him, he slid to the ground. The two defenders hit one another but were flagged for hitting Mahomes.

This one was so bad it led to Troy Aikman losing his mind on air.

Mahomes decides to slide late and 2 Texans hit into each other and get a flag for unnecessary roughness... pic.twitter.com/cCnChAoAkL — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 18, 2025

Houston had other issues, including their inability to protect Stroud. Ka'imi Fairbairn also had a terrible game.

That being said, it's hard not to wonder if things would be different without these calls.