Horrible penalty against Texans broke Troy Aikman live on-air

The Houston Texans are dealing with a tough opponent in the Divisional Round. They also have to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

We've all heard the complaints about the Chiefs getting favorable calls from the officials. Whether or not you agree with that, it's hard not to get mad at what they're calling things in Kanas City.

Early in the game, Will Anderson Jr. was flagged for roughing the passer but replay showed that he didn't hit Mahomes in the head — as the refs said he did. As bad as that one was, a penalty in the third quarter sent Troy Aikman into a frenzy.

Mahomes, who was scrambling around trying to gain yards slid late and was hit by Foley Fatukasi and Henry To'oTo'o. Well, actually, they hit each other as Mahomes slid under them. That was enough for Clay Martin to throw the flag and give the Chiefs 15 yards.

Troy Aikman lost his mind after Texans were flagged

As he made the call, Aikman could be heard shouting "Oh, come on." He continued his complaints afterward saying he "could not disagree with that one more."

Mahomes decides to slide late and 2 Texans hit into each other and get a flag for unnecessary roughness... pic.twitter.com/cCnChAoAkL — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 18, 2025

Aikman also said the league needs to address this in the offseason. While he agreed you need to protect the quarterback, he said Mahomes was running around and can't try and fool the defense while tacking on a free 15 yards.

He wasn't the only one to show frustratin with social media reacting the way you would expect. That includes J.J. Watt, who also noticed the players hit one another, not Mahomes.

They hit each other!!!



Cmonnnn man.



😂😂😂 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 18, 2025

This game appears to be coming down to the wire and the Texans will have to overcome a lot more than a talented opponent to pull off the upset.