Former Texans WR puts Bobby Slowik on blast for Houston's loss to Chiefs

The Houston Texans' 2024 season has come to an end after the Texans ran out of steam against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. That loss now has the Texans at 0-6 in the divisional round and while the offense looked formidable at times during this game, it wasn't enough.

Former Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills took to social media following the game and put the blame on offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. "Blaming the offensive coordinator. Ain't nobody open. Terrible route combinations" Stills posted on X following the Texans' 23-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Kenny Stills didn't hold back with Bobby Slowik criticism following Texans loss to Chiefs

Stills, who played with the Texans in 2019 and 2020, might not be alone in blaming Slowik for this loss. The 37-year-old offensive coordinator received plenty of criticism from the fan base this season after C.J. Stroud regressed and the rest of the offense took a step back.

While Slowik does deserve some blame for sure, the Texans' bad offensive line has to shoulder a fair amount of blame here too. Stroud was sacked eight times and hit 14 times and it's hard to make magic happen when there's little time to throw. Now, of course, Stroud did hold onto the ball too long on a few of those sacks, but again, the o-line deserves some shade thrown their way.

Another factor here is that the Texans were without two of their best wide receivers, as Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs were injured during the regular season and had to miss the rest of the year. It's hard to dial up a ton of nifty plays when Nico Collins is the only top-tier receiver out there.

Slowik might not have called the best game imaginable but a lot of factors went into this gut-wrenching loss. The special teams unit melted down, the officials appeared to be helping KC more than they were helping Houston, and, again, the offensive line was bad.

Stills isn't going to be the only one feeling this way though. We haven't heard the end of the Slowik disdain.