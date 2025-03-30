Texans kick tires on versatile offensive lineman ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have already overhauled their offensive line but they're not done yet.

Not only are they expected to look for a long-term answer at left tackle in the upcoming NFL Draft, but they should be looking for more depth as well. One possible fit is Josh Carlin from UCLA who would bring plenty of experience as well as some impressive versatility.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Carlin spent five years with the Bruins and appeared in 53 games. He also moved all along the line, proving capable of playing guard, center, and tackle.

He projects as an interior lineman in the NFL, but his versatility would help fill roles on game day. Considering the issues Houston has had with health, that's exactly what they need on the bench.

It's also why they're showing interest in Carlin ahead of the draft.

In an interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Carlin said three teams have shown plenty of interest. He named the Texans, Dallas Cowboys, and Indianapolis Colts.

Carlin said being coached by Eric Bieniemy and Chip Kelly is something that has impressed NFL teams as well.

Texans O-line is vastly different heading into 2025

Houston said goodbye to Laremy Tunsil, Shaq Mason, Kenyon Green, and Kendrick Green so far this offseason. They've brought in Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, Ed Ingram, and Laken Tomlinson, but will continue to bring in competition.

They've proven no one who was on the team in 2024 is safe, which is why Carlin could have an excellent shot of making the roster, and being active on game days, if he were selected.

